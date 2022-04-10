Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.76.

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 14,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

