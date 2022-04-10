ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys $61,653.80 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.