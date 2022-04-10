ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ARCB traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ArcBest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

