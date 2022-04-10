Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,570 shares of company stock worth $11,323,643 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

