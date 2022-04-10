Argus Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $220.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

