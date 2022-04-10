Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

