Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.00.

ABG opened at $156.57 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

