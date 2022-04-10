ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 152,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

