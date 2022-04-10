Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 124,206 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.23% of AxoGen worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN opened at $7.40 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

