Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 625,956 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 2,788.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.78% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

