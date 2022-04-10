Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

