Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $198,321,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $78.87 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

