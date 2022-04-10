Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 661,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.89 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

