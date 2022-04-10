Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.