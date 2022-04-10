Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

