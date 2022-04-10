Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,581 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

