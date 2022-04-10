Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 41,695 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $295.70 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.67 and a 200-day moving average of $338.27.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

