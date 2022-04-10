Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.12. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $187.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

