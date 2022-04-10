Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $39.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 881 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $877.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,437,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,361,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

