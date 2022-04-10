Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:ALFDF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Astral Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Astral Foods Limited operates as an integrated poultry producer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through three segments: Poultry, Feed, and Other Africa. The company engages in the breeding operations; sale of day-old chicks and hatching eggs; broiler production; abattoirs; and processing, marketing, sale, and distribution of poultry products.

