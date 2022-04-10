AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($150.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.52 ($133.13).

AZN stock opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a market capitalization of £169.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,821.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,881.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

