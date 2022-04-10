Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

AY stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

