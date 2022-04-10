Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 9,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,645,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $100,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
