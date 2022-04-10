Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,598 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,171. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

