Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 23,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 30,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 450,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 18,148,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

