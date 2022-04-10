Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. The stock has a market cap of C$565.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.47 and a 52-week high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
