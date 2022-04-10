AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $5,929,734.40 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZO stock opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,953.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,907.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

