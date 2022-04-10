Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,347,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 688,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

