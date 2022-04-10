Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avantor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after buying an additional 361,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Avantor stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.