Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $199.58. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.