Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.
AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.
NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $199.58. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
