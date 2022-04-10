Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.55. 28,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.