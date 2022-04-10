Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.