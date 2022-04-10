B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 6,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 115,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £14.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.36.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

