B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 6,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 115,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
The firm has a market cap of £14.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.36.
B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)
