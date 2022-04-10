Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,972,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.