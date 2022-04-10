Bank of America Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Underperform

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.54 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after buying an additional 288,717 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

