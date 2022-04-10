Barclays Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

F stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

