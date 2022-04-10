Barclays Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,600 ($60.33) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,537.50 ($46.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,596.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,800.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.65%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

