Barclays Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,600 ($60.33) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).
Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,537.50 ($46.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,596.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,800.35.
In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last three months.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.