Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

