Beacon (BECN) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Beacon has a total market cap of $837,427.40 and $14,077.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.