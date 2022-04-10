Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 363,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.