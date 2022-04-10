Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €43.08 ($47.34) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.59. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a 52-week high of €51.15 ($56.21). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

