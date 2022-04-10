BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,422 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

