BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.67 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Solar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in First Solar by 233.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

