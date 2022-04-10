BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

