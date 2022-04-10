BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.
In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
