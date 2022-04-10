BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,278 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

