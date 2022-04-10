BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 66 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,818. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.86 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.