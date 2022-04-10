BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 9,809 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

