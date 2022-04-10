Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $484.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.40.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

