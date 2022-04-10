BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 3,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $2,994,762. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

